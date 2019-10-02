Summit Creek Advisors Has Boosted Its Position in Biotelemetry (BEAT) by $5.49 Million; New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Holding Increased by Round Table Services Llc

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 60.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 114,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 302,940 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.59 million, up from 188,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 295,527 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 435,498 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership owns 1,021 shares. Switzerland-based Ptnrs Grp Inc Ag has invested 1.36% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Stifel Corp has 22,456 shares. 225,074 were reported by Advisory Rech Incorporated. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 290 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 19,277 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bailard has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Lpl Financial Ltd Company owns 66,099 shares. Van Eck invested in 581,452 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 215 shares. Moreover, Confluence Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 209,424 shares. Williams Jones & Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Incorporated reported 26,721 shares or 0% of all its holdings. West Family has invested 0.97% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $297,736 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $6,625 was made by Jerry Karrie J. on Monday, August 12. 2,500 shares were bought by Kajee Shiraz, worth $33,450. Ogens David also bought $24,932 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) on Tuesday, August 13. $101,386 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) was bought by Kline John on Monday, September 9.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52 million and $324.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 25,335 shares to 79,880 shares, valued at $23.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 14,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,648 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

