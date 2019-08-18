Summit Creek Advisors Decreased Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Position by $3.20 Million; As Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined, Duncker Streett & Company Has Decreased by $346,240 Its Position

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 106,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 229,909 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, down from 336,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $625.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $31.52. About 54,564 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 4,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 60,095 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 64,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 31,460 shares to 204,951 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 41,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Sps Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold LMAT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 26,877 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Company owns 30,222 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 146,135 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.01% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). 15,728 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Amer Int Group Inc accumulated 0% or 12,054 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 286,653 shares. Perkins Cap Management invested in 60,900 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Sei Invs accumulated 2,903 shares. 154,206 are owned by Copeland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Aqr Ltd holds 0% or 53,217 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 4,264 shares. Globeflex LP reported 6,578 shares stake.

Analysts await LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.21 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. LMAT’s profit will be $4.17 million for 37.52 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,505 shares to 22,181 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. $2.02M worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26.