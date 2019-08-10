Summit Creek Advisors Decreased Its Epam Systems (EPAM) Stake; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Increased By $531,090 Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) stake by 20.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 27,060 shares as Epam Systems Inc (EPAM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 107,726 shares with $18.22M value, down from 134,786 last quarter. Epam Systems Inc now has $10.51B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $186.5. About 538,593 shares traded or 7.96% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Amgen Inc. (AMGN) stake by 5.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 2,810 shares as Amgen Inc. (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 53,373 shares with $10.14 million value, up from 50,563 last quarter. Amgen Inc. now has $118.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42 million shares traded or 192.15% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) stake by 3,846 shares to 150,556 valued at $15.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 16,792 shares and now owns 195,950 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Morgan Stanley maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $20700 target. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, March 11. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,956 are held by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Baker Avenue Asset LP accumulated 37,341 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 99,846 shares. Capstone Fin Advisors owns 1,644 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Valueworks Ltd invested in 5.08% or 39,894 shares. Epoch Invest Prns Inc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 686,706 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank invested 0.87% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Art Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 2,723 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aristotle Cap Limited Com holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2.51 million shares. 112,848 are owned by Colony Group Inc Llc. Buckingham invested in 0.53% or 14,220 shares. First Business Financial holds 0.14% or 4,233 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt holds 1,682 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amgen up 6% on positive ruling on Enbrel patents – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amgen (AMGN) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased Construction Partners Inc stake by 115,450 shares to 676,478 valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) stake by 8,060 shares and now owns 72,525 shares. Kornit Digital was raised too.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:EPAM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EPAM Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do EPAM Systems’s (NYSE:EPAM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 4,575 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 5,098 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co, a New York-based fund reported 19,066 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 13 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,569 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited accumulated 15,209 shares. 8,037 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 400 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 6,624 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. M&T Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 2,110 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 51,763 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Lc reported 265,703 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 67,134 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nicholas Ptnrs LP accumulated 1.49% or 99,066 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EPAM Systems had 5 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, February 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.