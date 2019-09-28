Summit Creek Advisors Decreased Holding in Virtusa Corp. (VRTU) by $4.68 Million; 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined While Abner Herrman & Brock Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.56 Million

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp. (VRTU) by 43.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 106,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 135,824 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04 million, down from 242,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 242,904 shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Adj EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.32; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA EXPANDS DIGITAL ENGINEERING WITH PURCHASE OF ETOUCH; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Rev $281.3M; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 07/03/2018 Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $0.50 TO $0.66; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.2% Position in Virtusa; 02/05/2018 – IAOP® Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Outsourcing Leader

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 75.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 14,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $820,000, down from 19,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.87 million shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 92,719 shares. Beese Fulmer Inc holds 0.12% or 3,760 shares in its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth stated it has 25,160 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Cadinha & Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moon Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,465 shares. 109 are held by Alphamark Limited. America First Investment Advsr Llc holds 0.01% or 106 shares. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 31,039 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 26,844 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Salem Inv Counselors Inc invested 1.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Capital Advsrs Ltd Ltd Com stated it has 1,848 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.16% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sun Life Fin has 4,171 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Kopp Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,143 shares.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $697.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 4,711 shares to 91,112 shares, valued at $33.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3M Stock Presents a Good Value at the Current Price – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” published on September 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should Investors Jump on 3M Stock’s Big Price Drop? – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell in September – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. VRTU’s profit will be $10.28 million for 25.87 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Virtusa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold VRTU shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 26.36 million shares or 0.43% more from 26.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). S Squared Technology Limited Liability Com has invested 3.27% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Moreover, Summit Creek Advsrs Lc has 1.01% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 135,824 shares. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0% or 35,910 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 49,495 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com accumulated 97 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.02% or 219,586 shares in its portfolio. Capital Mgmt Assoc invested in 8,000 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 450,800 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru accumulated 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bancorporation has 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Northern Trust owns 394,802 shares.

More notable recent Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Virtusa Achieves the Infrastructure Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Program – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Virtusa (VRTU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Virtusa Joins Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory as Affiliate – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Virtusa Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Consolidated Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $212,500 activity.