Summit Creek Advisors Cut Omnicell (OMCL) Position By $4.24 Million; Carecom Has 1.57 Sentiment

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) stake by 23.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,977 shares as Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)’s stock rose 3.85%. The Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 176,722 shares with $14.29 million value, down from 229,699 last quarter. Omnicell Inc. now has $3.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $85.47. About 252,043 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho

Carecom Inc (CRCM) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 85 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 54 sold and trimmed stakes in Carecom Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 24.94 million shares, up from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Carecom Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 37 Increased: 51 New Position: 34.

Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. for 1.08 million shares. Penbrook Management Llc owns 74,035 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 0.9% invested in the company for 102,175 shares. The Massachusetts-based Capital Impact Advisors Llc has invested 0.78% in the stock. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $355.94 million. The firm helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. It has a 9.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $711,189 activity.

Analysts await Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $932,974 activity. 750 shares were sold by PETERSMEYER GARY S, worth $59,155. Taborga Jorge R. sold $161,237 worth of stock or 2,509 shares. $571,170 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares were sold by JOHNSTON DAN S.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 45.46 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased Construction Partners Inc stake by 115,450 shares to 676,478 valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stake by 35,410 shares and now owns 478,040 shares. Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) was raised too.