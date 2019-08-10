Summit Creek Advisors Cut Lhc Group (LHCG) Holding by $3.47 Million; First Quadrant LP Has Lifted Its Emcor Group (EME) Holding by $365,511

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 5,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 35,222 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 30,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Emcor Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.1. About 362,036 shares traded or 19.31% up from the average. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 06/03/2018 CEO Guzzi Gifts 350 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP MAINTIANS YR REV, DILUTED EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP – MAINTAINS ITS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $7.6 BLN TO $7.7 BLN AND FY18 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE OF $4.10 TO $4.70; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 EPS $4.10-EPS $4.70; 20/04/2018 – DJ EMCOR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EME); 09/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 425 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 05/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 94C; 21/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 225 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 16/05/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group (LHCG) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 31,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 152,442 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 184,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.83. About 206,246 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LHC Group and Geisinger announce definitive agreement for home health and hospice joint venture – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LHC Group and LifePoint Health expand partnership with two acquisitions in North Carolina and Virginia – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LHC Group and Unity Health Announce Joint Venture Agreement in Arkansas – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LHC Group Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8,060 shares to 72,525 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 66,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Nv holds 116,652 shares. Kennedy Management reported 90,639 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Assetmark has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Tributary Capital Management Limited has invested 2.32% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Utd Automobile Association has 7,038 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts stated it has 24,303 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 44,426 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 47,583 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr Incorporated invested in 821 shares. State Street accumulated 848,841 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Piedmont Investment Advsr has 7,398 shares. 5,861 are owned by Comm Retail Bank. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Public Sector Pension Board has 0.03% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 26,807 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold EME shares while 94 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.87 million shares or 3.81% less from 52.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge owns 4,414 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 9,484 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 18,161 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 125,141 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.12% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) for 542,727 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd invested 0.54% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Fdx Advsrs reported 3,904 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.65% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 18,084 shares in its portfolio. Clark Mngmt Grp has 0.13% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) for 76,747 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 157,077 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0.32% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Moreover, Dupont Management has 0.2% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) for 120,288 shares. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Farmers & Merchants Inc holds 0% or 137 shares in its portfolio.