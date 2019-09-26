Summit Creek Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Willdan Group (WLDN); American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.03 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 24,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 742,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.68 million, down from 767,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 2.79M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 46,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 347,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94M, up from 300,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.20% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 80,186 shares traded or 38.62% up from the average. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 207,600 shares to 294,700 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bus Finl Svcs Inc Wis (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 31,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Olympic Steel Inc (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.29 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

