Summit Creek Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Nv5 Global (NVEE); Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Act Ii Management LP Upped Holding

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY CONSIDERATION; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST CORPORATION; 12/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Federal investigators have requested all communications between two top execs. at American Media Inc. –…; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 41,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 265,998 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79M, up from 224,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 46,419 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trust Co Of Virginia Va has 0.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Carderock Cap invested in 122,465 shares. Logan Management Inc holds 0.25% or 100,365 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Mngmt has invested 0.49% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Horizon Serv Limited Liability Co has 3.49% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 128,232 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Trust reported 69,750 shares stake. Amp Cap Limited owns 2.28 million shares. 52,773 are held by Miller Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Sun Life Incorporated owns 43,585 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Bank & Trust invested in 12,951 shares. 3.85M are owned by Bankshares Of Nova Scotia. 236,026 were accumulated by Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Incorporated has 1.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 401,130 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp holds 30,498 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 16,180 shares.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares to 117,246 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 176,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,558 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 22,861 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 59,425 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 168,521 are owned by Royal Bank Of Canada. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Campbell Newman Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.11% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 11,473 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.39% stake. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0% stake. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Manatuck Hill Prns Lc holds 4.59% or 162,907 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 0% or 7,261 shares in its portfolio. 6,763 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Navellier Associate holds 4,773 shares. Cwm Llc has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $120,570 activity.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm.Com by 56,650 shares to 157,836 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 31,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,442 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

