Summit Creek Advisors Boosted Willdan Group (WLDN) Position; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FBHS in report on Monday, March 18 with “Outperform” rating. See Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.71% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 1.44M shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0.08% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 21,347 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 7,561 shares. American Century Cos holds 0.01% or 140,707 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp has 210,282 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 63,278 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, New England Research & Management has 0.3% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 9,350 shares. Arvest Bancorp Division holds 341,032 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) holds 33,040 shares. Citigroup reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Natixis Lp reported 52,412 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Network Llc accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Da Davidson And Co holds 0.05% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 67,725 shares. M&R Capital has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 3.12M shares.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for use in residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. The company has market cap of $7.80 billion. It operates in four divisions: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. It has a 20.05 P/E ratio. The Cabinets segment makes custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $93,924 were sold by Luburic Danny on Tuesday, February 12.

