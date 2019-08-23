Summit Creek Advisors Boosted Its Sps Commerce (SPSC) Holding; Radius Health (RDUS) SI Decreased By 2.55%

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) had a decrease of 2.55% in short interest. RDUS’s SI was 7.02 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.55% from 7.20 million shares previously. With 548,800 avg volume, 13 days are for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s short sellers to cover RDUS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.87. About 293,839 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased Sps Commerce (SPSC) stake by 294.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Creek Advisors Llc acquired 22,350 shares as Sps Commerce (SPSC)’s stock rose 6.41%. The Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 29,949 shares with $3.18 million value, up from 7,599 last quarter. Sps Commerce now has $1.86B valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $102.71. About 223,584 shares traded or 74.66% up from the average. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: China: China Notifies Draft Maximum Residue Limits for Pesticides in Food (as SPS 1065) – March 23, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 11 PCT; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.45; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q REV. $59.1M, EST. $57.8M; 20/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The Company’s product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $343,586 activity. Shares for $42,860 were bought by Kelly Joseph Francis on Friday, May 10. The insider Hopfield Jessica bought $246,190.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Radius Health, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 6,249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset accumulated 0% or 47,041 shares. Switzerland-based Bb Biotech Ag has invested 3.4% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 3,319 shares stake. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.9% or 1.18M shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). D E Shaw Inc holds 941,650 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 43,061 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 1,118 shares. 10 are held by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). First Trust L P holds 66,182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0.01% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 89,690 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold SPSC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,728 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2,381 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn invested 0.27% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 234 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 0% or 94,688 shares. Pnc Finance stated it has 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). 224,518 are held by Prudential Fin. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 181,549 shares. Td Asset Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,400 shares. 3,872 are owned by Citadel Ltd Co. Art Advsrs Lc owns 12,593 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). 219,870 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na.

