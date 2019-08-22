Summit Asset Management Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $345,514; Market Value Declined; Sun Cmntys (SUI) Shareholder Sg Capital Management Cut Position by $8.24 Million

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1818.52. About 503,278 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 26/04/2018 – Bezos Pads Fortune by $12 Billion in a Day as Amazon Sales Surge; 12/04/2018 – Amazon and Ring Close Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s audiobook company is sponsoring a horse named Audible; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Today Announced That The Company’s Subsidiary Amazon Hemp Has Been Given The Go Ahead And Funding Facil

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 69,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 24,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, down from 94,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $147.24. About 28,042 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Port Managers Oh reported 1.95% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) accumulated 2.04% or 111 shares. Oppenheimer & Commerce Incorporated owns 1.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 34,657 shares. Texas-based Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Suvretta Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 2.64% or 51,119 shares. Cwm Llc stated it has 3,452 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Liability holds 1.22% or 1,571 shares in its portfolio. Sonata Capital Group Incorporated reported 2.29% stake. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,810 shares. First Natl owns 8,056 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Gillespie Robinson Grimm has invested 2.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hudson Valley Advsr Adv reported 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edgewood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 597,997 shares. Advisors Ltd Limited has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Kentucky-based Alphamark Ltd has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $547.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 71,960 shares to 230,366 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity.