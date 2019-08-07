Summit Asset Management Maintains Stake in Tjx Cos New (TJX); Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Market Valuation Rose While Echo Street Capital Management Decreased by $13.98 Million Its Position

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 157,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 348,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 505,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.87. About 334,209 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY)

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 14,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 22,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 7,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 7.18M shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $3.71 million for 338.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.54% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 159,556 shares to 315,170 shares, valued at $29.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 39,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4.

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.