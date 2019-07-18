Summit Asset Management Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $345,514; Harbert Fund Advisors Stake in Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Decreased by $5.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 194 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $973.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $14.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1977.9. About 3.32 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon revealed one of its biggest, longest-kept secrets: The company has more than 100 million Prime members:; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon ‘scam,’ claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 28/03/2018 – Oh Look, It’s Amazon’s Turn to Lead the Tech Rout: Markets Live

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 773,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 1.28M shares traded or 54.91% up from the average. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.