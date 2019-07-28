Summit Asset Management Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX) Has Upped as Share Value Rose; Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose While Shikiar Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 14,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 7,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.88 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 641.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 29,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,090 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 4,234 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co owns 2,558 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP owns 100,140 shares. Moreover, Scotia Capital Inc has 0.36% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt Inc owns 35,231 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambridge holds 1.95% or 205,095 shares. Firsthand Capital Management, California-based fund reported 1,580 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp holds 7,516 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 0.52% or 53,165 shares. The Virginia-based Old Dominion Capital Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 8,075 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 5,593 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Lp has 349,980 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.73% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Aviance Capital Partners Ltd has invested 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.