Summer Infant, Inc. (SUMR) Reaches $0.36 Low on Aug, 9; Arc Document Solutions (ARC)’s Sentiment Is 0.73

Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 24 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 33 sold and reduced equity positions in Arc Document Solutions Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 26.92 million shares, down from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Arc Document Solutions Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 27 Increased: 15 New Position: 9.

The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.52. About 61,176 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) has declined 22.54% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. for 1.08 million shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 3.25 million shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jbf Capital Inc. has 0.22% invested in the company for 560,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 496,960 shares.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc., a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $65.02 million. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 177 offsite service centers that offer managed print service clients with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads. It has a 12.99 P/E ratio. The firm also provides archive and information management services; and specialized color printing comprising color printing, finishing and assembly of graphic materials for regional and national retailers, franchises, marketing departments, theme parks, and cultural institutions.

