Summer Infant Inc. (SUMR) and Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) and Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Personal Products industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Infant Inc. 1 0.06 N/A -0.16 0.00 Inter Parfums Inc. 70 2.97 N/A 1.80 38.55

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Summer Infant Inc. and Inter Parfums Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Infant Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -3.1% Inter Parfums Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 7.1%

Volatility & Risk

Summer Infant Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.64. Inter Parfums Inc.’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

Summer Infant Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Inter Parfums Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Inter Parfums Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Summer Infant Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Summer Infant Inc. and Inter Parfums Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Infant Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inter Parfums Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Inter Parfums Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $81.67 average target price and a 23.59% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Summer Infant Inc. and Inter Parfums Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.7% and 56.6% respectively. About 15.2% of Summer Infant Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Inter Parfums Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summer Infant Inc. -15.6% -17.92% -43.84% -61.88% -70.59% -60.79% Inter Parfums Inc. 0.89% 7.16% -2.67% 4.54% 17.42% 5.66%

For the past year Summer Infant Inc. had bearish trend while Inter Parfums Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Inter Parfums Inc. beats Summer Infant Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names. Its products include audio, video, and Internet viewable monitors; gates, bedrails, baby proofing, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as wearable blankets, sleep aides and soothers, travel accessories, and swaddles; baby gear products, including strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards; and feeding products comprising bottles, drinking cups, bibs and placemats, electronics, and pacifiers. The company sells its products to large and national retailers, independent retailers, and international retail customers through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors, as well as through its partner's Websites and its summerinfant.com Website. Summer Infant, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.