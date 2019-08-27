Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Southeast Asset Advisors Boosted Its Fedex (FDX) Holding

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 32.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc acquired 1,829 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 7,447 shares with $1.35 million value, up from 5,618 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $39.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $152.49. About 1.25M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX; 20/03/2018 – FedEx launches a service to improve the process of returning packages; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY GROUP ANNUITY PACT TO CUT PENSION OBLIGATIONS; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc acquired 754,533 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 28.99 million shares with $3.42B value, up from 28.24M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers has 0.08% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,580 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Co accumulated 1,510 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Alabama-based Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ally Financial invested in 1.04% or 30,000 shares. Cabot, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,300 shares. New England Rech & Mngmt Inc accumulated 6,370 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Capital Impact Advsr Ltd Com owns 12,188 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Cullinan Assoc has 21,837 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors reported 0.17% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Zevenbergen Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 10 reported 11,882 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.76% or 6,448 shares. Smith Moore Company accumulated 3,804 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Adirondack reported 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & Tru Co accumulated 59,524 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 30.50% above currents $152.49 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FDX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 21. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of FDX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of FDX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Overweight” rating.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. 600 shares were bought by Inglis John C, worth $100,614 on Friday, July 12.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 33,174 shares to 1.17 million valued at $70.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) stake by 33,969 shares and now owns 73,632 shares. Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 339,181 are held by Kcm Ltd Liability Com. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 78,481 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Ltd Com owns 21,459 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny owns 34,359 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 4.81M shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 18,025 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 2.79% stake. Moreover, First Foundation Advsrs has 8.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 34,001 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9.83 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 2.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,665 shares. Grand Jean Cap Mngmt holds 5.46% or 113,776 shares. 80,044 are owned by Northwest Inv Counselors Lc. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.6% or 59,461 shares in its portfolio. Bender Robert Assoc reported 1,887 shares.