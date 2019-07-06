Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Trimmed Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake; 3 Analysts Bullish Regions Financial (RF)

Among 7 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Regions Financial had 16 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Monday, February 4. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the shares of RF in report on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets initiated Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) rating on Tuesday, March 12. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $17 target. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19.5 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, January 9. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. See Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) latest ratings:

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $19 New Target: $18 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $19.5 New Target: $18 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Initiate

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $19.5 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Maintain

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 1.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 7,202 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 14.82%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 401,561 shares with $46.57M value, down from 408,763 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $12.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.94. About 366,092 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 10.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.54 per share. KSU’s profit will be $171.00 million for 18.08 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.39% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 14 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Monday, January 7 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. Loop Capital Markets maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Rail Union Seeks U.S. Crews On Mexican Cross-Border Trains – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kansas City Southern (KSU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “May U.S. Rail Employment Levels Dropped. Will They Keep Falling? – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto’s Autonomous Trains Can’t Work In North Americaâ€¦Yet – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased Snap (NYSE:SNA) stake by 21,599 shares to 215,131 valued at $33.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) stake by 109,236 shares and now owns 1.24 million shares. Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Fin Investment Mngmt has 0.24% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 13,560 shares. Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 40,649 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 2,383 shares. British Columbia Mngmt reported 28,382 shares stake. Murphy Cap owns 2,475 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc owns 42,754 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marlowe Ptnrs Lp has 5.73% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Midas Mngmt holds 0.91% or 18,350 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 15,007 shares stake. Washington Tru State Bank accumulated 0.03% or 1,600 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 2,067 shares. Thornburg Invest reported 1,364 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 125,900 shares.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.41 billion. The Company’s Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. It has a 9.78 P/E ratio. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold Regions Financial Corporation shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 124.41 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The Tennessee-based Argent Trust has invested 0.07% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 1.80 million shares. Numerixs Investment Technology owns 203,684 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability holds 250,000 shares. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.13% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 166,251 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Amp Capital Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 519,002 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp reported 24,522 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company invested in 518 shares. Gideon accumulated 0.13% or 26,137 shares. 58,615 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Cls Invs Limited reported 213 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 60,900 shares or 0.07% of the stock.