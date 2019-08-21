Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Trimmed Its Celanese (CE) Position; FUSION CONNECT (FSNNQ) Shorts Raised By 66.18%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Celanese Corp (CE) stake by 7.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 39,742 shares as Celanese Corp (CE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 521,303 shares with $51.41M value, down from 561,045 last quarter. Celanese Corp now has $14.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $113.51. About 84,297 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS

FUSION CONNECT INC (OTCMKTS:FSNNQ) had an increase of 66.18% in short interest. FSNNQ’s SI was 610,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 66.18% from 367,200 shares previously. With 896,300 avg volume, 1 days are for FUSION CONNECT INC (OTCMKTS:FSNNQ)’s short sellers to cover FSNNQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.025 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fusion Connect, Inc. provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. The company has market cap of $1.77 million. The Company’s proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves associations, governments, contact centers, and healthcare and legal industries.

Another recent and important Fusion Connect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNNQ) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Fusion Awarded 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Celanese has $12600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $119.71’s average target is 5.46% above currents $113.51 stock price. Celanese had 19 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CE in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 110,299 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 47,786 are held by Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, British Columbia Mngmt Corp has 0.04% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Essex Inv Management Co Ltd Liability Corp has 135 shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt holds 13,000 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 2,831 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 11,243 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Moreover, Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 2 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk accumulated 118,181 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pictet North America Sa has 4,190 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited reported 219,000 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.1% or 26,419 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.78M for 11.08 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.