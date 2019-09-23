Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Stake in Ugi (UGI) Cut by $1.57 Million; Hemenway Trust Company Upped Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $357,903

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 29,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 686,139 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.65 million, down from 715,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.3. About 282,127 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 1,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 75,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.73 million, up from 73,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 877,129 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.94% or 36,824 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.79% or 9.64 million shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has 2.78% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19,831 shares. Cibc Ww Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 439,737 shares. Ironwood Fin Ltd Liability has 329 shares. Bluefin Trading Lc has 0.44% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 728,375 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 28,380 shares. Ohio-based Wealthquest has invested 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cannell Peter B & Com holds 0.83% or 105,289 shares. Murphy Mngmt Inc holds 1.69% or 54,510 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Savings Bank invested in 2,159 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement invested 1.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Waddell Reed has 1.02 million shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,128 shares to 285,434 shares, valued at $24.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,111 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robecosam Ag holds 370,000 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs accumulated 124 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has 100,899 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 104,651 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company. Qs Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 124,300 shares. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.79M shares. 152,397 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity holds 0.05% or 173,340 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 144,241 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 30,788 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 39,358 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.26% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Duncker Streett & Communication Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 55 shares.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 51,831 shares to 549,061 shares, valued at $64.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) by 34,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).