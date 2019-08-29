Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Stake in Hologic (HOLX) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Declined While Hrt Financial Has Cut Stake by $1.02 Million

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 24,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 6,838 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 31,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 3.19M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 06/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC CASA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 24/04/2018 – Volaris Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 17/04/2018 – Morgan Sindall Agrees Joint Venture for Hertfordshire Housing; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 24/05/2018 – Commerzbank Target Cut to EUR12.00 From EUR15.70 by Morgan Stanley; 27/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley reveals 35% gap between male, female pay; 25/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S ZENTNER: FED WILL PAUSE AFTER 3RD HIKE IN SEPT; 12/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAID TO START EU400M DAIMLER EXCHANGEABLE SALE; 05/04/2018 – KFMB-TV: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Talks `First Night Away’ From 1-Month-Old Baby George With Hilarie Burton

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 161,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 971,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $48.82. About 203,923 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Lowering 2018 Rev Guidance Due Primarily to Reset of Near-Term Sales Expectations for Cynosure; 25/04/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THINPREP INTEGRATED IMAGER, HOLOGIC IS ALSO LAUNCHING COMPASS STAINER IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 46,995 shares to 49,020 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.47 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt Inc stated it has 225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 455,868 are owned by Stifel Corp. Moreover, Savant Capital Llc has 0.07% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 9,363 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 4,984 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 24,503 shares. Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 6,330 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% or 14,908 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 0.19% or 133,958 shares. Blair William Il invested in 88,239 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Heritage Mgmt holds 246,311 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Com has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ci Invests reported 2.10 million shares. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gm Advisory has invested 0.28% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

