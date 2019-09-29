Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Stake In Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Was Has Increased; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Wix.Com (WIX) by $1.42 Million as Share Value Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.1. About 545,971 shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP) by 79.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 61,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 139,223 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, up from 77,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Columbia Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 583,452 shares traded or 40.04% up from the average. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) has declined 2.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CXP News: 29/05/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – DEAL FOR FOR A GROSS SALES PRICE OF $332.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Releases 1Q 2018 Results and Raises 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Releases First Quarter 2018 Results and Raises 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY SHR $0.01; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 38C, EST. 35C; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 12/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMDB 2017-C5; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST SELLS 25-STORY MANHATTAN OFFICE TOWER FOR $332.5 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – CXP SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.43 TO $1.48, EST. $1.44

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 534,381 shares to 114,512 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 264,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CXP shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 82.69 million shares or 1.59% more from 81.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Lc invested in 0.01% or 826,558 shares. Eii Mgmt holds 11,784 shares. Shell Asset Management Com invested in 23,109 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 282,231 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advsr Incorporated has 5,686 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 28,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 35,940 shares. Sei Investments reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). Lpl Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.08% in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). 10,271 were accumulated by Cwm Llc. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 123,542 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). 59 are owned by Cornerstone. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 99,120 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $141.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,596 shares to 20,033 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 27,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1.