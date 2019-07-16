Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Raised Symantec (SYMC) Position; Karpus Management Has Boosted Position in Dtf Tax (DTF) by $2.30 Million as Shares Rose

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 7,956 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 68,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.81M, up from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 10.07 million shares traded or 12.68% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 11/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Symantec crashes on mysterious investigation; 22/03/2018 – Cyber risk modeller emerges from under Symantec’s wing; 23/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO OPEN NEW PRIVACY & DATA PROTECTION LAB IN GERMANY; 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 14/03/2018 – Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players Gemalto, Sophos and Symantec are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Symantec Rtgs Unchgd By Intrnl Audit Invstgtn; 11/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 14,989 shares to 24,431 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 19,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 2.25 million shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Stifel Corp reported 508,190 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company accumulated 620,894 shares or 0.12% of the stock. National Pension Service invested in 829,445 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lifeplan Fincl Grp has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). First Personal Financial Services holds 0% or 200 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited owns 376,886 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1.47 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Communication. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 85,164 shares. 1.23M were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Channing Mngmt Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 254,217 shares. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. Another trade for 45,455 shares valued at $1.05M was made by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bausch Health: Now Offense – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond – Value Or Value Trap? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Navios Maritime Partners – Fundamental Disconnect – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CXH: MFS Redeemed? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pier 1 Imports: Stabilization Will Create Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap Corp accumulated 254,435 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 50,716 shares. City Of London Invest Limited invested in 29,151 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested in 19,236 shares. Bulldog Invsts Ltd Llc accumulated 137,755 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated holds 30,000 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wells Fargo & Comm Mn accumulated 926,150 shares. Saba Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 261,792 shares. 1607 Capital Ptnrs Lc reported 250,857 shares stake. Karpus Mngmt owns 329,704 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Company holds 65,487 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.05% or 11,329 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Service Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James And Associate stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF).