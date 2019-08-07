Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Raised Stake in Cms Energy (CMS); As Mvc Capital (MVC) Share Price Rose, Holder Wynnefield Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $653,796

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mvc Capital Inc (MVC) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 72,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Mvc Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 14,235 shares traded. MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has risen 1.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MVC News: 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS USE OF AVAILABLE CASH; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments Reports 6.4% Stake in MVC Capital; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIQUIDATION OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIMITING FUTURE INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments May Hold Talks With MVC Capital on Issues Including Strategy, Use of Cash, Asset Sales, Board Changes and Potential Liquidation; 13/04/2018 – MVC Capital Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS CONSIDERING AND EVALUATING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES DESIGNED TO LEAD TO “MAXIMIZATION OF SHAREHOLDER VALUE” IN MVC CAPITAL; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL REDUCED DLHC, CLAR, BIOS, MVC, NEPT IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT TEAM OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF CO; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In MVC Capital

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 28,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.44M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 1.09M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 17/04/2018 – IGNORE: CMS ISSUING NEW MEDICARE CARDS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED; 06/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Praises New, Patient-Centered CMS Initiatives; 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopa; 06/03/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP SAYS NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2078; 06/03/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING $200 MLN 5.625% JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2078 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: CMS’s Policies and Procedures Were Generally Effective in Ensuring That Prescription Drug Coverage Capitation; 10/05/2018 – Dyspareunia: CMS Clarification Results In Expanded Treatment And Coverage Under Medicare Part D; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.2% stake. Parkside Fin Bankshares And Trust invested in 229 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.05% or 453,366 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advsr invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Oakworth Cap invested in 0.02% or 1,495 shares. 207,907 are owned by Td Asset Management. British Columbia Investment owns 120,106 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Company Limited invested in 0.61% or 9,400 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Company reported 400 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 5,297 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0.07% or 12,605 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Income Prtnrs Lc reported 1.38% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Limited has invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CMS Energy Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CMS Energy Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Economictimes.Indiatimes.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts flag data privacy concerns over FaceApp use – Economic Times” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG) by 57,015 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $42.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 110,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.38M shares, and cut its stake in Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold MVC shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 7.36 million shares or 22.76% more from 6.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 780 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cs Mckee LP has invested 0.02% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Punch Assocs Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.61% or 793,405 shares. The New York-based Wynnefield has invested 6.52% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Teton Advsrs invested 0.12% of its portfolio in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Rmb Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 30,000 shares. 144 are held by Huntington Savings Bank. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0% or 54,000 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 35,564 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cooperman Leon G owns 1.66M shares. Css Limited Liability Company Il invested 0.03% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 100,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $127,718 activity. GOLDSTEIN PHILLIP bought $4,705 worth of stock or 517 shares.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “People’s United Bank Leads Expansion of Credit Facility to $50 Million for MVC Capital, Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MVC Capital Declares First Quarter 2019 Dividend NYSE:MVC – GlobeNewswire” published on December 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “U.S. Gas & Electric to be Acquired by Crius Energy Trust – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2017. More interesting news about MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MVC Capital Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MVC – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MVC Capital Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 14, 2019.