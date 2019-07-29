Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Cut by $2.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lifted Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position by $1.36 Million; Valuation Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 17,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.90M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638.25 million, up from 7.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 898,540 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 19,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,816 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.61 million, down from 245,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $164.05. About 122,108 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.13% or 17,299 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.05% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 652,030 shares. Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.21% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability invested 0.89% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Df Dent And Inc holds 25,659 shares. Massachusetts Finance Company Ma holds 0.09% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 2.51 million shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 29,931 shares. State Street reported 0.08% stake. 4,465 are owned by Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 326,087 shares. Allstate Corporation accumulated 40,913 shares. Mirae Asset Invs has 7,458 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rivulet Cap Lc reported 858,300 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Commerce has invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 3,838 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55M shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $411.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Inv Management Lp holds 295 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 14,591 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa accumulated 20,556 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Rhumbline Advisers holds 181,223 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 4,620 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Mgmt Inc invested in 70,217 shares. Avalon Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,818 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 79,813 shares stake. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Vanguard stated it has 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 40,727 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap Lp accumulated 0.27% or 104,806 shares. Eaton Vance has 20,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 85,203 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $111.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 22,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 18.90 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

