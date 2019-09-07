Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Position in Moody’s (MCO) Has Decreased by $2.15 Million; As National General Hldgs (NGHC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.31 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 11,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 667,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.80 million, down from 678,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $220.54. About 502,623 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/03/2018 – Tencent Gets Some Much-Needed Love From Moody’s — Market Talk; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgraded Perpetual’s Cfr To Caa2; Outlook Negative; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Carmel, In’s Aa2 Issuer Rating; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DO NOT BELIEVE THAT INCREASE IN PERCEPTION OF BANKS’ CREDIT RISKS HAS DRIVEN WIDER LIBOR SPREAD SINCE MID-NOVEMBER 2017; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms E.On’s Baa2 Ratings, Stable Outlook; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 TO MAVENIR SYSTEMS,; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Digital River’s B2 Cfr And Changes Outlook To Negative; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Debt Ratings Of 2 Enhanced Loans Of The State Of Nuevo Leon Due To Prepayment Of Outstanding Balance; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Kelly Lane Water Control & Improvement District #2, Tx Series 2018 Unlimited Tax Bonds; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA1 TO $215 MLN OF NEW YORK GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National General Hldgs (NGHC) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 187,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The institutional investor held 397,124 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, down from 584,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National General Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 130,444 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.)

Analysts await National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NGHC’s profit will be $76.57M for 8.69 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by National General Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.49% EPS growth.

