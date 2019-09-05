Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Maintains Stake in Kla (KLAC); Alpinvest Partners Bv Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 46,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 645,132 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.04 million, up from 599,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $150.65. About 1.76 million shares traded or 19.31% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q REV. $1.02B, EST. $1B; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.93% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 3.55M shares. Swiss Bancshares has 545,826 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kames Pcl owns 16,166 shares. 76,925 are owned by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Investec Asset Limited has invested 0.03% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Ftb Advisors reported 118 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com owns 2,631 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh holds 22,039 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Newfocus Finance Group Lc invested in 0.87% or 14,595 shares. Cibc World Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Sensato Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 6,218 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt owns 44 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Ltd Co invested in 3,890 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management invested in 0.08% or 68,575 shares.

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: RSP, WDC, KLAC, SYMC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KLA Joins Automotive Electronics Council – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is KLA-Tencor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Down 10% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 120,314 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $64.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr by 61,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,626 shares, and cut its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 36,273 shares to 92,929 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 243,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steadfast Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 4.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bancorporation Of America De has invested 1.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clean Yield Grp has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kopp Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,019 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 61,046 shares. Moreover, Zuckerman Group Ltd has 2.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 79,960 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks accumulated 2.35% or 1.11 million shares. Ithaka Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 6.05% or 321,999 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability reported 493,309 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 418,247 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt holds 5.18% or 405,455 shares in its portfolio. Clough Cap Partners Lp reported 287,000 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 32,808 shares. Brandes Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.93% or 338,175 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability owns 41,573 shares.