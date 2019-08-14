Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Lowered Its Nordstrom (JWN) Stake; Shorts at Calyxt (CLXT) Lowered By 0.9%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Nordstrom Inc (JWN) stake by 3.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 18,275 shares as Nordstrom Inc (JWN)’s stock declined 17.94%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 525,567 shares with $23.33M value, down from 543,842 last quarter. Nordstrom Inc now has $4.05B valuation. The stock decreased 10.13% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 5.56M shares traded or 28.32% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Reports Weaker Same-Store Sales Growth, Net Sales Increase; 05/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD: RECEIPT, REJECTION OF AN; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Family’s “Inadequate” Buyout Proposal; 13/03/2018 – Kite Realty Group Announces the Opening of Nordstrom Rack at Portofino Shopping Center; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom, Erik B. Nordstrom Each Get 2017 Cash Bonus of $1.43M; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom ready to open `on the go’ men’s store; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Rejects Nordstrom Family Buyout at $50 a Share; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM FAMILY:LEONARD GREEN WILLING TO COMMIT DEAL FINANCING

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) had a decrease of 0.9% in short interest. CLXT’s SI was 561,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.9% from 566,600 shares previously. With 60,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s short sellers to cover CLXT’s short positions. The SI to Calyxt Inc’s float is 5.76%. The stock decreased 7.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 35,230 shares traded. Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) has declined 44.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CLXT News: 15/05/2018 – CALYXT INC – SETTLEMENT CONFIRMS BAYER AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES HAVE NO ACCESS TO CALYXT TECHNOLOGY OR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 21/05/2018 – Cellectis S.A.: Calyxt Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 22/05/2018 – Calyxt Announces Successful Closing of $60.9 M Public Offering; 15/05/2018 – Calyxt, Bayer CropScience Agree to Terminate 2013 License Agreement; 29/05/2018 – Cellectis S.A. Reports 70.6% Stake In Calyxt; 21/05/2018 – Total Gross Proceeds to Calyxt From the Offering Will Be Approximately $60.9M; 12/03/2018 Calyxt Filed Complaint in Delaware Chancery Court Against Bayer CropScience, LP; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 21/03/2018 – Calyxt’s High Fiber Wheat Deemed Non-Regulated by USDA; 07/05/2018 – CALYXT INC – EXPECT TO HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND BUSINESS FOR A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF 2019

Among 2 analysts covering Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Calyxt had 5 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup.

Calyxt, Inc., an agriculture biotechnology company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and agricultural food crops using gene editing technology for plants. The company has market cap of $217.25 million. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, powdery mildew resistant wheat, cold storable potatoes, high fiber wheat, reduced browning potatoes, and herbicide tolerant wheat. It currently has negative earnings. The Firm was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015.

Among 6 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nordstrom had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of JWN in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 1. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $46 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,621 were reported by Jane Street Gru Ltd. Hudock Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 112 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Department reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 8,020 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 24,000 shares. Invesco holds 0.02% or 1.44M shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested in 2,555 shares. Nexus Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 7,000 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 1.57M shares. 17,401 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Regions holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 1,429 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 29,212 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 19,505 shares. Cibc Bank Usa reported 13,794 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 6,388 shares to 2.49 million valued at $473.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 8,048 shares and now owns 790,613 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.