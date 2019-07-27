Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Lowered Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding as Shares Rose; Ross Stores (ROST) Shareholder Fenimore Asset Management Increased Holding by $1.30 Million as Market Value Declined

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 12,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 503,794 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.20M, down from 516,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $125.96. About 826,840 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 14,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.42 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.83. About 1.04M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 21,928 shares to 404,437 shares, valued at $80.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 90,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 682,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $164,169 activity.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.39 million for 23.15 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

