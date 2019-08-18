Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Lowered Highwoods Properties (HIW) Stake By $1.90 Million; Aar (AIR) Sellers Increased By 0.94% Their Shorts

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) stake by 38.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 41,365 shares as Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)’s stock rose 1.12%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 67,101 shares with $3.14 million value, down from 108,466 last quarter. Highwoods Properties Inc now has $4.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 2.54M shares traded or 257.91% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M

Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) had an increase of 0.94% in short interest. AIR’s SI was 1.59 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.94% from 1.58 million shares previously. With 249,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR)’s short sellers to cover AIR’s short positions. The SI to Aar Corp’s float is 4.77%. The stock increased 3.48% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 231,820 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Sales $2.1B-$2.2B; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 25/05/2018 – AAR CORP – DAVID P. STORCH WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON MAY 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 AAR Corp 3Q EPS 44c; 21/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – AAR DOESN’T SEE FY19 EFFECT ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Cont Ops EPS $2.50-EPS $2.80; 24/05/2018 – AAR 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – AAR Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers List

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold HIW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Llc reported 7,488 shares stake. Alps Advsr Inc holds 5,798 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 49,921 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). 125,000 are held by Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Liability. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 6,700 shares. Cim Investment Mangement has 0.09% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 21,945 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 70,315 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management stated it has 1.46M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Ltd has invested 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.39 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 38,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 716,290 shares. 439,785 were accumulated by Legal & General Public Ltd Com.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 12,106 shares to 2.62M valued at $179.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) stake by 161,687 shares and now owns 1.13M shares. Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was raised too.

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $90.25 million for 12.55 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering AAR (NYSE:AIR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AAR has $5000 highest and $42 lowest target. $46.67’s average target is 10.54% above currents $42.22 stock price. AAR had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AAR Corp. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbt Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 7,984 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 157,297 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 3.48 million shares. Pnc Fincl Group holds 0% or 3,044 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Bessemer owns 8,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 50,707 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 165,484 shares. Northern Trust owns 1.27M shares. Paloma Prns Management reported 22,637 shares stake. Us State Bank De invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Rafferty Asset Lc holds 6,968 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Management has invested 0.18% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).