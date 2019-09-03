Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Lifted Its International Paper Co (IP) Position; CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORPORATION COMMON SH (CNNXF) SI Increased By 1461.9%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased International Paper Co (IP) stake by 22.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc acquired 362,514 shares as International Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 1.96M shares with $90.50M value, up from 1.59 million last quarter. International Paper Co now has $14.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.06. About 4.22M shares traded or 28.08% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 19/03/2018 – Oregon DCBS: DEQ, International Paper continuing cleanup efforts along McKenzie RiverMarch 19, 2018; 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group

CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORPORATION COMMON SH (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) had an increase of 1461.9% in short interest. CNNXF’s SI was 32,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1461.9% from 2,100 shares previously. With 164,600 avg volume, 0 days are for CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORPORATION COMMON SH (OTCMKTS:CNNXF)’s short sellers to cover CNNXF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.08. About 36,197 shares traded. CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper: This 5.4% Yielder Looks Cheap, But I’m Worried About Dividend Safety – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “International Paper’s 4.75% Dividend Yield Is Very Safe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 42,638 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Co accumulated 303 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 0.38% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 362,365 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication stated it has 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 77,863 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Gru Llp holds 0.3% or 28.22 million shares. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0.08% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 1.96 million shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Tudor Et Al stated it has 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Salem Investment Counselors owns 37,550 shares. Mrj Capital holds 68,378 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 57,600 shares to 707,562 valued at $58.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) stake by 9,591 shares and now owns 698,884 shares. Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 20.86% above currents $38.06 stock price. Int`l Paper had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 1. Wells Fargo maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Monday, August 26 with “Market Perform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of IP in report on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 24. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, April 5. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11. RBC Capital Markets downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Friday, April 5 to “Sector Perform” rating.

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, and Maryland. The company has market cap of $4.00 million. It focuses on building and maximizing the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing these brands through various distribution channels, including to dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors. It currently has negative earnings.