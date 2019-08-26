Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Lifted Its Gap Inc/The (GPS) Holding; GREENPOWER MOTOR CO ORDINARY SHARE (GPVRF) Shorts Increased By 278.49%

GREENPOWER MOTOR CO INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) had an increase of 278.49% in short interest. GPVRF’s SI was 35,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 278.49% from 9,300 shares previously. With 12,000 avg volume, 3 days are for GREENPOWER MOTOR CO INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:GPVRF)’s short sellers to cover GPVRF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.0111 during the last trading session, reaching $0.386. About 1,000 shares traded. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased Gap Inc/The (GPS) stake by 19.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc acquired 168,332 shares as Gap Inc/The (GPS)’s stock declined 24.21%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 1.05 million shares with $27.53 million value, up from 883,059 last quarter. Gap Inc/The now has $6.21B valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 1.89 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR OLD NAVY GLOBAL WAS POSITIVE 3%; 22/05/2018 – Gap Inc expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Mad-Scientist Brewers Bridge the Gap Between Beer and Whiskey; 16/04/2018 – Denodo Delivers Denodo Platform 7.0 – Redefines Data Management and Continues to Boost Performance While Bridging the Gap Between IT and Business Users; 25/05/2018 – The Gap “Pantsed” After Earnings – Can They Pull Them Back Up?; 24/05/2018 – With Clothes Piling Up, Gap Leans on Heavy Discounts to Clear Stores; 12/04/2018 – Gap Follows J. Crew in Exiting Challenging Bridal-Wear Industry; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N REAFFIRMS FY SHR VIEW $2.55 TO $2.70; 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its Intended Audience–and the Gap is Growing

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops, makes, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. The company has market cap of $40.59 million. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. It currently has negative earnings.

