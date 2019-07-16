Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Increases Position in Paccar (PCAR); As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Rose, Yakira Capital Management Lifted Holding

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 10,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.96 million, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 1.50M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Havens Advsr Limited Liability invested in 13.28% or 75,090 shares. Brown Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4,172 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Korea Inv holds 0.08% or 93,710 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 344,458 are owned by Swedbank. Envestnet Asset Management has 45,744 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1.25 million shares. California-based Personal Advsrs has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Atria Invests Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4,781 shares. Kepos Cap Lp has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability reported 200 shares. Msd Limited Partnership holds 4.07% or 180,000 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 2.33% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG) by 151,789 shares to 260,020 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,343 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley India Invs Fd (IIF).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.38 million activity. Another trade for 820 shares valued at $53,915 was made by HUBBARD TODD R on Tuesday, February 5. 7,528 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares with value of $506,485 were sold by Davila Marco A.. DANFORTH DAVID J sold $197,383 worth of stock or 3,049 shares. $911,781 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was sold by BARKLEY MICHAEL T on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 10,228 shares valued at $671,666 was made by Quinn T. Kyle on Wednesday, February 6.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 31,817 shares to 448,318 shares, valued at $17.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 30,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,815 shares, and cut its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).