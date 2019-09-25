Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Increased Mack (CLI) Holding; COINSILIUM GROUP LTD. ORDINARY SHARES V (CINGF) Sellers Increased By 4100% Their Shorts

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased Mack (CLI) stake by 80.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc acquired 48,036 shares as Mack (CLI)’s stock rose 1.84%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 108,059 shares with $2.52 million value, up from 60,023 last quarter. Mack now has $1.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 332,548 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $43M; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Mack-Cali; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Mack-Cali Realty To ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 30/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for Beacon Collection, Luxury Apartments at Portside at East Pier in East Boston; 14/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY FFO $1.80/Shr-FFO $1.90/Shr; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Governance

COINSILIUM GROUP LTD. ORDINARY SHARES V (OTCMKTS:CINGF) had an increase of 4100% in short interest. CINGF’s SI was 4,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4100% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $0.039 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 66,355 shares to 1.54 million valued at $152.52M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) stake by 26,850 shares and now owns 5.97M shares. Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold CLI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 75.43 million shares or 0.99% more from 74.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First LP accumulated 0% or 87,238 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0% or 19,208 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 35,251 shares. Smith Asset Limited Partnership holds 0% or 220 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 11,549 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Sg Americas Limited invested in 59,138 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs stated it has 0.01% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 305,270 shares. First Citizens Bancorp Tru has 15,513 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 24,554 shares. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 61,310 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.29% or 70,000 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 26,449 shares.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $47,893 activity. BATKIN ALAN R had bought 2,000 shares worth $47,893.

More notable recent Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) Presents At NAREIT 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mack-Cali Realty Corp (CLI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Coinsilium Group Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage startup and accelerating seed-stage investment in Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $4.79 million. The firm primarily invests in companies who are pioneering new applications that leverage and commercialize blockchain technologies and financial technology including Bitcoins, Internet of Things, wallets, payment gateways, exchanges, security solutions, applications, and financial services. It has a 3.55 P/E ratio. It typically invests in Europe, Asia, and US, but may consider investments in other parts.