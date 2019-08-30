Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Holding in Aerovironment (AVAV) Has Upped by $2.86 Million; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Increases Position in Electronic Arts (EA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 41,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.68% . The institutional investor held 376,424 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.75 million, up from 334,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Aerovironment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 116,401 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 17/05/2018 – Aerovironment Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Sees FY18 Rev $280M-$300M; 20/04/2018 – DJ AeroVironment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVAV); 04/05/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D Certification for Quality Management System; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV CEO Nawabi purged those who “would not ‘play ball’ by participating in a cover-up” and forced out most of $AVAV’s compliance leadership, according to the suit. Whistleblower says he was threatened and fired; 07/03/2018 – Research funding for $AVAV tactical missile systems (29% of sales) keeps declining. Selling overpriced drones to farmers is not going to bail them out #bearish; 15/03/2018 – RT @TDANetwork: Value or Trap: Why @SprucePointCap is bearish on $AVAV & $TR. ����; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT 3Q REV. $63.9M, EST. $62.5M

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $93.78. About 663,778 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold AVAV shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 19.37 million shares or 5.05% less from 20.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp owns 77,787 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel stated it has 7,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 309,709 were accumulated by Pinnacle Associate. Bbt Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 3,799 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% or 100 shares. Invesco Limited reported 102,861 shares. Group One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 9,710 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com owns 20,258 shares. Connors Investor Service stated it has 0.27% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Moreover, Gam Holdings Ag has 0.01% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 5,010 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,322 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 50,776 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 60,658 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc owns 135,725 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 25,512 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $618.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.11M shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

More notable recent AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AeroVironment (AVAV) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AeroVironment (AVAV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why AeroVironment Stock Dropped 16.5% Today – The Motley Fool” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why AeroVironment, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:AVAV) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AeroVironment Donates 87 Quantix Drones and AV DSS Ecosystems to 35 U.S. University Agriculture Departments to Advance Drones in Farming – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.04 million shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $96.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 308,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.78M shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Esports and Lucrative Licenses Might Save Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Electronic Arts Stock Set to Rip 11% From Here? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts (EA) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Electronic Arts Needs to Master in the Next 5 Years – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GTT, CRM, EA – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Grp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gabelli Funds stated it has 7,000 shares. The Virginia-based Markel has invested 0.19% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, First State Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.16% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Massachusetts-based Nbw Cap Llc has invested 0.78% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Copper Rock Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 173,190 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.44% stake. Voya Inv Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Vontobel Asset invested 0.22% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Com reported 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Mgmt stated it has 11,345 shares. Tiedemann Ltd holds 3,580 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co reported 111,288 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,992 shares. Blackrock Inc has 20.14M shares.