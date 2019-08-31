Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Upped By $1.56 Million Its American Water Works Co (AWK) Stake; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Raised Manulife Finl (MFC) Stake

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) stake by 2.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc acquired 14,952 shares as American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)’s stock rose 7.17%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 728,599 shares with $75.96 million value, up from 713,647 last quarter. American Water Works Co Inc now has $22.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $127.32. About 757,210 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 27/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $89; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) stake by 37.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc acquired 7.80 million shares as Manulife Finl Corp (MFC)’s stock declined 1.26%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 28.40M shares with $480.27 million value, up from 20.60M last quarter. Manulife Finl Corp now has $31.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 946,439 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 16/03/2018 – Manulife’s Management Information Circular and Annual Report available online; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 10/05/2018 – Italy Benefits Massively From ECB Bond Buying, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 07/05/2018 – Manulife Brings Canada’s First Corporate Green Bond Since 2015; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL AUM C$1.1T; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial Corp’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Raymond James Na holds 0.07% or 11,922 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Trust Com Of Vermont has 0.03% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 3,846 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 479,951 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 627,086 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id accumulated 0.09% or 8,565 shares. Choate Inv Advsr holds 8,266 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Water Asset Ltd reported 4.22% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 45,000 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh owns 61,206 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bluestein R H & Co has 0.12% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 21,220 shares. Kings Point Cap has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Qs Lc invested in 6,299 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 110,185 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 10,567 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Kraft Heinz Co/The stake by 36,950 shares to 2.31M valued at $75.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) stake by 7,854 shares and now owns 680,185 shares. Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering American Water (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Water has $12800 highest and $111 lowest target. $121’s average target is -4.96% below currents $127.32 stock price. American Water had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 14 with “Market Perform”.

