Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Upped Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding; Truenorth Has Lifted Its Position in American Tower New (AMT) as Valuation Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 69,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.19 million, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $167.11. About 834,543 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1934.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 13,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 14,444 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $229.79. About 932,553 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7,202 shares to 401,561 shares, valued at $46.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 9,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 698,884 shares, and cut its stake in Spon Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 13,867 shares to 17,164 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,690 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).