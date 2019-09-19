Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Trimmed By $849,645 Its Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) Stake; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Increased Its Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Stake

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) stake by 17.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co acquired 6,188 shares as Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 41,043 shares with $3.17 million value, up from 34,855 last quarter. Dominion Resources Inc/Va now has $64.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.06. About 4.41 million shares traded or 16.18% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) stake by 2.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 18,881 shares as Zions Bancorp Na (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 721,084 shares with $33.16M value, down from 739,965 last quarter. Zions Bancorp Na now has $7.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 1.54 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. The insider SZYMANCZYK MICHAEL E bought $1.69 million.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 44,722 shares to 74,083 valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) stake by 8,554 shares and now owns 1,802 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Chip Ptnrs has 134,989 shares. Weiss Multi holds 249,000 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Hm Payson reported 42,942 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd invested in 360,688 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hennessy Advsr Inc stated it has 584,877 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited holds 0.07% or 5,565 shares in its portfolio. Boltwood Capital has 0.73% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 14,749 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 6.46 million shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Inverness Counsel Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Parkside Bank & Trust And holds 1,818 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va stated it has 0.75% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 641 are held by Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 336,214 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $78 lowest target. $81’s average target is 1.17% above currents $80.06 stock price. Dominion Resources had 8 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, April 12.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy South Carolina Announces Early Tender Results, Increase in Offer Cap – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; General Mills Posts Mixed Q1 Results – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 372% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $51.20’s average target is 13.58% above currents $45.08 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Bank of America. Piper Jaffray maintained Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by SunTrust. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of ZION in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased A stake by 59,811 shares to 135,204 valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) stake by 180,840 shares and now owns 1.17 million shares. Agnc Investment Corp was raised too.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Elevated Costs, Risky Loans Hurt Zions (ZION): Time to Sell? – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Purchase Zions Bancorporation At $35, Earn 5.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This is Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zions Bancorporation Earnings: ZION Stock Slides as Q1 EPS Down Y2Y – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zions (ZION) Down 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Mngmt owns 60,598 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Reilly Fincl Ltd reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fmr has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 36,381 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.69% or 4.92M shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp invested 1% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 296,779 shares. Eaton Vance reported 116,751 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 39,787 shares. Everence Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 5,120 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 14.04M shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 10,101 shares. Broadview Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.96% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 67,675 shares. 161,122 are held by Ejf Limited Co.