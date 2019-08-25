Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Raised Its Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Holding by $1.92 Million; Valuation Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Winfield Associates Decreased Position by $982,560

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 05/04/2018 – Trump repeated the false claim that the Post is a “lobbyist” for Amazon; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 13/05/2018 – BI Nordic: Some Amazon customers are frustrated that their packages are arriving late – and it reveals a giant misconception

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 193,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.70M, up from 161,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 499,850 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) by 11,395 shares to 18,080 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Lehman Short Trea Bdfd (SHV) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru reported 30.93M shares. Peavine Lc reported 170 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Com accumulated 1,115 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,018 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 0.28% or 477 shares. Etrade Cap Management Llc accumulated 9,196 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 6,544 shares. First Natl Trust Company reported 8,056 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc holds 1,598 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Scott & Selber reported 5,530 shares. 63,160 were reported by Sarasin And Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meridian Mngmt Com stated it has 1.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Provise Mgmt Grp Limited Liability owns 1.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,870 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt invested in 411 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,603 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $264.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 63,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.42M shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

