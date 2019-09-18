Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Lowered Netapp (NTAP) Holding By $4.57 Million; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Raised By $1.04 Million Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stake

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) stake by 7.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 23,000 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 321,896 shares with $14.80M value, up from 298,896 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A now has $7.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 1.20 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Netapp Inc (NTAP) stake by 6.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 74,932 shares as Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 1.05 million shares with $64.97 million value, down from 1.13M last quarter. Netapp Inc now has $13.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.54. About 3.03 million shares traded or 10.22% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold NTAP shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advsr Ltd reported 26,671 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, a California-based fund reported 21,360 shares. Bb&T owns 3,582 shares. Moreover, Dean Associates Lc has 0.11% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Amp Investors has invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 13,730 are owned by Regions Finance. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 2.10M shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 35,223 shares. Ohio-based Victory Capital Management has invested 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) Ltd owns 64,710 shares. Ent Fincl Services Corp has 177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.04% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 101,135 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) stake by 100,989 shares to 284,766 valued at $34.05 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) stake by 24,546 shares and now owns 1.45M shares. Materialise Nv (NASDAQ:MTLS) was raised too.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $185.58M for 18.12 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc stake by 47,420 shares to 341,763 valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) stake by 80,500 shares and now owns 163,191 shares. Central Fed Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 93,755 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc reported 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Wade G W & Inc reported 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Aviva Public Ltd Liability reported 104,620 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.07% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 4,500 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Com owns 10,681 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Horizon Llc holds 0.01% or 7,580 shares. 1.02M were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 782,848 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.44% or 177,957 shares. 148,715 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Tru. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 2.08M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 43,706 shares.

