Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Lowered By $458,711 Its Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Position; Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) stake by 37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 41,701 shares as Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)’s stock declined 4.55%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 71,006 shares with $810,000 value, down from 112,707 last quarter. Summit Hotel Properties Inc now has $1.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 583,707 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert

Among 3 analysts covering Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Stoneridge has $40 highest and $33 lowest target. $35.67’s average target is 16.15% above currents $30.71 stock price. Stoneridge had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained the shares of SRI in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. Stephens maintained Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) rating on Friday, March 1. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $34 target. See Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) latest ratings:

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $826.82 million. It operates through three divisions: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Stoneridge, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability reported 10,534 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh reported 465,000 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 193,275 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Limited owns 14,950 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Fiera accumulated 0.01% or 101,020 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Incorporated Ltd Co reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). New York-based Cooper Creek Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.29% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). James Invest Incorporated holds 0.05% or 28,380 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corp De reported 163,847 shares. Corsair Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 11,355 shares. 213,700 are held by State Bank Of Ny Mellon. Pembroke Mngmt owns 825,290 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Amer Gp accumulated 17,522 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stoneridge (SRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stoneridge, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 102,562 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) stake by 107,141 shares to 1.72M valued at $339.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 8,048 shares and now owns 790,613 shares. Cl A was raised too.

More notable recent Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:INN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)â€™s Upcoming 1.6% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.