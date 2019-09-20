Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Increased Stake in Adobe (ADBE); Tudor Investment Et Al Trimmed Southern Copper (SCCO) Position as Valuation Declined

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 2,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $599.40 million, up from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $281.26. About 2.97 million shares traded or 18.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 65.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 35,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The hedge fund held 18,323 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 53,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 440,237 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SCCO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 2.83% less from 49.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Missouri-based Fincl Service has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 182,728 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Van Eck Corporation owns 2,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Group One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 896 shares. Td Asset Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Fifth Third Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 166 shares. Cap Innovations Ltd Liability invested in 5,924 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 262,463 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Westwood Holdings Group owns 0.29% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 689,011 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Limited has 0.01% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 607,945 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 167,400 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 41,902 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Asset One Ltd invested in 26,994 shares.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Properties Of Ame (NYSE:RPAI) by 79,845 shares to 101,799 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in East (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 31,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SCCO’s profit will be $401.99 million for 16.67 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Southern Copper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davy Asset Ltd invested 0.54% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd has invested 0.45% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Carroll Fincl Assocs reported 2,200 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.71% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.51% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Family Capital Trust Communications has 42.63% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gradient Limited Company invested in 8,451 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth has 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,548 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Forte Cap Adv holds 35,061 shares. Bp Public Limited holds 0.55% or 50,000 shares. The New York-based Srs Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dillon And Assocs Inc holds 0.07% or 820 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 69,897 shares to 675,055 shares, valued at $57.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,637 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).