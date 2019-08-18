Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Position; Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 5 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 6 reduced and sold positions in Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals. The funds in our database reported: 1.09 million shares, down from 1.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 2.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc acquired 84,772 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 3.42M shares with $441.32 million value, up from 3.34M last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $107.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,279 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co owns 3,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd owns 4.71 million shares. Rnc Management Limited Company accumulated 16,249 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.33% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 192,601 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.29% or 5,398 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mngmt reported 15,716 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 38,913 shares stake. Pittenger Anderson Inc has invested 0.49% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd accumulated 8,577 shares. Luminus Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.77% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Co Savings Bank invested 0.41% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $132 lowest target. $149.75’s average target is 19.75% above currents $125.05 stock price. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UTX in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Friday, February 22. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $132 target. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Mack (NYSE:CLI) stake by 35,871 shares to 60,023 valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) stake by 8,024 shares and now owns 1.08 million shares. Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) was reduced too.

Lucas Capital Management holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals for 21,627 shares. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owns 65,190 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Financial Services Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 15,286 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Edge Wealth Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 7,600 shares.

More notable recent Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals declares $0.0506 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Invesco Announces Appointment of New Trustee for Closed-End Funds – PRNewswire” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: PCF Tender Results – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yield Hunter CEF Report March 2019: Distribution Cuts Pick Up, But So Do Increases – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: March 29, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 14, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 51,212 shares traded or 71.77% up from the average. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.