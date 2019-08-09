Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Decreased By $4.09 Million Its Duke Realty (DRE) Position; Ducommun (DCO) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Ducommun Inc (DCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 49 funds increased or started new holdings, while 44 cut down and sold their stakes in Ducommun Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 9.28 million shares, up from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ducommun Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 37 Increased: 33 New Position: 16.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Duke Realty Corp (DRE) stake by 8.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 136,293 shares as Duke Realty Corp (DRE)’s stock rose 6.01%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 1.53M shares with $46.80 million value, down from 1.67M last quarter. Duke Realty Corp now has $12.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 707,132 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,987 are held by Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Company. Barclays Public Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt accumulated 184,967 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 2.35 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 21,002 shares in its portfolio. Intact Mgmt reported 36,400 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt owns 202,167 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Plancorp Limited Liability Corp has 2.28% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 196,763 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 522 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 29,900 shares. Df Dent & owns 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 11,175 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0.02% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Aew Capital LP owns 4.20M shares. First Personal Services reported 2,100 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) stake by 32,027 shares to 1.66 million valued at $115.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 86,689 shares and now owns 291,721 shares. Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty has $3600 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 4.83% above currents $32.91 stock price. Duke Realty had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 42,813 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) has risen 29.06% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/04/2018 – DUCOMMUN BUYS CERTIFIED THERMOPLASTICS CO., LLC; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Names Stephen Oswald as Chairman; 15/03/2018 – Ducommun at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Noble Capital Markets; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings Within First Yr; 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $502.80 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems (SS). It has a 36.66 P/E ratio. The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies.