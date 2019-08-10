Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Decreased By $348,680 Its Independence Realty Trust In (IRT) Holding; CF Industries Holdings (CF)’s Sentiment Is 0.78

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 159 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 203 decreased and sold their holdings in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 195.29 million shares, down from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding CF Industries Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 153 Increased: 102 New Position: 57.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Independence Realty Trust In (IRT) stake by 38.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 34,868 shares as Independence Realty Trust In (IRT)’s stock rose 15.96%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 54,862 shares with $592,000 value, down from 89,730 last quarter. Independence Realty Trust In now has $1.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 439,723 shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 23.01% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold IRT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Ltd reported 0% stake. Caxton Associates Lp reported 0.05% stake. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.08% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Cwm Ltd Com holds 3,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 23,269 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advisors, Us-based fund reported 595,436 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 126,768 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc, Washington-based fund reported 190 shares. 143,184 were reported by Prudential Fincl Inc. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Company invested in 2,461 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). 33,297 are owned by Art Advisors Limited Liability Co. 55,948 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) stake by 22,000 shares to 129,000 valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 45,573 shares and now owns 672,807 shares. Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) was raised too.

