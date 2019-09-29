Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Cut Ppl (PPL) Stake; Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Shorts Up By 19.01%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 1.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 37,602 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 2.77M shares with $85.85 million value, down from 2.81 million last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $22.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 3.26M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) had an increase of 19.01% in short interest. CATC’s SI was 33,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.01% from 28,400 shares previously. With 7,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)’s short sellers to cover CATC’s short positions. The SI to Cambridge Bancorp’s float is 0.86%. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.21. About 5,711 shares traded. Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and investment management services to individuals and businesses in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $364.85 million. The firm accepts checking and savings accounts, money market investment accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It has a 14.43 P/E ratio. It also offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit and loans, personal loans, personal line of credit, auto loans for used and new cars, business credit reserves, working capital lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, small business administration guaranteed loans, standby letters of credit, and secured loans; commercial real estate loans; and asset based loans.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.57 million for 12.95 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 5.47% above currents $31.6 stock price. PPL had 5 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. Guggenheim maintained it with “Hold” rating and $34 target in Friday, June 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.