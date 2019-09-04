Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Decreased Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Berkley W R Com (WRB) Stock Price Rose While Grace & White Has Raised by $681,016 Its Holding

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by 37.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 81,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 136,676 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 218,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 1.07M shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 12,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 855,491 shares traded or 44.66% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 427,749 shares to 5.40M shares, valued at $291.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 51,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

