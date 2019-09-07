Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Decreased Huntington Ingalls Industrie (HII) Stake by $334,305; Centerbridge Partners LP Has Decreased Its Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industrie (HII) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 1,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 173,912 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.04M, down from 175,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Industrie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $215. About 220,988 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Cash From Ops $120M; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789); 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 1.47M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Midas Mngmt accumulated 0.42% or 4,700 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Norinchukin Financial Bank The stated it has 0.02% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 22,809 shares. 2,428 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. 59,534 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Strs Ohio holds 3,397 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Communication owns 0.11% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 2,280 shares. Lincoln Natl has 0.01% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 1,207 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 218 shares. First Interstate Bancorp reported 331 shares. Veritable LP owns 1,143 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 190 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.72 EPS, down 29.68% or $1.57 from last year’s $5.29 per share. HII’s profit will be $150.01 million for 14.45 P/E if the $3.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.17% EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 71,032 shares to 655,912 shares, valued at $66.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Adr.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 17.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.29 per share. GNW’s profit will be $120.81 million for 4.61 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.