Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Cut Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position by $1.52 Million; Stock Price Rose; Hirtle Callaghan & Co Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $3.83 Million; Stock Value Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 12,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 503,794 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.20M, down from 516,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.9. About 824,089 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement holds 0.12% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 816,183 shares. Ls Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 3,799 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt has invested 0.37% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Profund Advsr Lc holds 3,476 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Qs Invsts Ltd has 7,086 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 11,730 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 59,423 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 16,527 shares. Colony Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,715 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 581,290 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. 18,559 were reported by Canandaigua Fincl Bank &. 7,404 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited. Kentucky-based Hl Services Llc has invested 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s (NYSE:DRI) Earnings In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “7 things to know today and legal challenge brews over Orange County Convention Center construction project – Orlando Business Journal” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Buy Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $168.95M for 22.22 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 28,148 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $66.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 78,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS).

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 3,270 shares to 27,838 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 4,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.