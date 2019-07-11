Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Cut By $649,971 Its Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Stake; Last Week The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ultimate Software Group had 11 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, February 5. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 5. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 5 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Friday, February 1. The stock of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 5. See The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) latest ratings:

26/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $331.5 Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

05/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

05/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) stake by 38.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 24,073 shares as Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)’s stock rose 6.18%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 38,232 shares with $1.06M value, down from 62,305 last quarter. Chesapeake Lodging Trust now has $1.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 46,841 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. provides cloud human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.50 billion. The companyÂ’s UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement. It has a 183.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s UltiPro solution includes unified feature sets for talent acquisition and onboarding, human resources management and compliance, benefits management and online enrollment, payroll, performance management, employee engagement surveying, compensation management with salary planning, budgeting, and development of incentive plans, succession management, learning management, reporting and analytical decision-making and predictive tools, and time and attendance; and has role features for HR professionals, executives, managers, administrators, and employees.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $51.58 million activity. The insider Phenicie John C sold 5,000 shares worth $1.66M. $1.82M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares were sold by Rogers Adam. $23.49M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares were sold by SCHERR SCOTT. Shares for $1.30 million were sold by Alvaro Felicia. $987,351 worth of stock was sold by Swick Gregory on Friday, February 8. SCHERR MARC D sold 66,758 shares worth $22.14M. FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR had sold 531 shares worth $176,290 on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moab Capital Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Ultimate Software ceases trading on Nasdaq as $11B acquisition closes – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Industrial Equipment Dealer Uses UltiPro Reporting to Improve Payroll Processes, Support Business Continuity Planning; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE NAMES FELICIA ALVARO CFO; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer | Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Rev $276.8M; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Act Ii L P invested 8.13% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). 46 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc. Comerica Bankshares reported 20,877 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.05% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 813 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc stated it has 108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil accumulated 3,000 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Davidson Kempner Cap Lp stated it has 7.11% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 278,925 shares. Citadel Lc invested in 0.17% or 1.06M shares. Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company holds 6,538 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Natl Retail Bank In invested 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 1,736 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Optimum Investment Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) stake by 182,072 shares to 776,045 valued at $80.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cooper Cos Inc/The (NYSE:COO) stake by 19,613 shares and now owns 196,995 shares. Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 119,052 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bokf Na stated it has 0.07% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 15,517 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 266 shares. Element Cap Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 10,135 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 6.57M shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp accumulated 38,403 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Amp Cap Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 819,553 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated reported 531,414 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.02% or 403,700 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0% or 38,232 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 114,796 shares in its portfolio. Automobile Association holds 0% or 60,216 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Glenmede Tru Company Na has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

Among 2 analysts covering Chesapeake Lodging (NYSE:CHSP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chesapeake Lodging had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 8.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $45,169 activity. On Friday, February 22 Nuechterlein Jeffrey D bought $45,169 worth of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) or 1,500 shares.

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CHESAPEAKE LODGING SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces an Investigation of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Over the Proposed Merger of the Company with Park Hotels & Resorts – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CHESAPEAKE LODGING INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Chesapeake Lodging Trust – CHSP – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating the Following Transaction – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Lodging Q1 comp RevPar +1.3% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $44.98M for 9.42 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.